Cardi B announces birth of daughter and reveals name

Cardi B is a mommy!

The 25-year-old rapper welcomed a baby girl, named Kulture Kiari Cephus, Tuesday night at an Atlanta hospital alongside her husband, Offset, according to TMZ.

Cardi made the birth announcement on Instagram Wednesday morning. The post reads: “Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18”

The announcement comes two weeks after Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, confirmed she and rapper Offset, of the hip-hop group Migos, had secretly married in September 2017.

Cardi revealed her pregnancy to the world during her performance on Saturday Night Live in April.

This is the fourth child for 26-year-old Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus.