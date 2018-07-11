Burglar shot to death in Gage Park, police say
CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed while trying to break into a home in the Gage Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.
It happened Tuesday evening near 57th Street and South California Avenue.
A witness told police he saw the man trying to break in. The witness then saw the man running across the home’s backyard.
Minutes later, officers found a man matching the witness’s description dead with a bullet through his neck.
His identity has not yet been released.
Detectives are investigating.
41.789903 -87.693993