Burglar shot to death in Gage Park, police say

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed while trying to break into a home in the Gage Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

It happened Tuesday evening near 57th Street and South California Avenue.

A witness told police he saw the man trying to break in. The witness then saw the man running across the home’s backyard.

Minutes later, officers found a man matching the witness’s description dead with a bullet through his neck.

His identity has not yet been released.

Detectives are investigating.