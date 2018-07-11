× 2 found in Northwest Side garage died from carbon monoxide poisoning

CHICAGO — The two people found dead in a garage on the Northwest Side have been identified.

Police found a man and a woman in the 4100 block of North Mozart Street about 4 p.m. Tuesday. One person was inside a car; the other was outside the vehicle. Police said the duo had not been in the garage for very long.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday identified the pair as Maryilu Padilla-Vazquez, 31, of the 6100 block of South 76th Avenue in Summit; and Jaime Mouricepan Ora, 34, of the 6100 block of North Talman Avenue.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victims died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning and that this was accidental.

Police said there are no “apparent signs of physical trauma to either victim.”

41.955899 -87.699874