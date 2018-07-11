× Another Game, Another Gem: Jose Quintana strong as Cubs beat the Giants

SAN FRANCISCO – The prevailing narrative during his time on the other side of Chicago was the number of great starts he had that ended in defeat due to lack of run support.

Evidence of that came from Jose Quintana’s record in his first five seasons – where he had just two winning campaigns despite keeping his ERA at 3.76 or lower. That hasn’t really been the case in 2018, where inconsistency more than lack of run support has been the story of first full season with the Cubs, entering the game with a 7-6 record and a 4.22 ERA.

But an old scenario played out at AT&T Park on Tuesday night as Quintana followed Kyle Hendricks’ masterpiece of a start on Monday with one of his own. Yet like his fellow starter, run support didn’t come as he shut out the Giants through six innings.

Yet unlike Monday, or Quintana’s time with the White Sox, the runs came just in time.

Following his exit from the game in the sixth, the Cubs offense broke through for two seventh innings runs that gave Quintana and the team a 2-0 victory over San Francisco. The eventual winning run wasn’t pretty, as Addison Russell scored on a bad throw on a steal attempt at third to bring home the first run, but what happened on the mound was a pretty as you could get.

Quintana scattered just three hits over his six innings and 86 pitches, walking just two and striking out three Giants during the game. He allowed just one runner to reach third base in not allowing an earned run for the fourth time this season – and first since May 19th.

After Russell’s dash home on the throwing error and Victor Caratini’s RBI double in the seventh, the bullpen took care of the rest. Carl Edwards Jr, Justin Wilson, and Steve Cishek were all perfect in their one inning of work to seal Quintana’s eighth victory of the season.

Jose had to wait for the offense for a while, but unlike last night and at times in his previous stop, the support came just in time for a win.