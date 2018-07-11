× After a stint on the DL, Kris Bryant returns to the Cubs lineup Wednesday against the Giants

SAN FRANCISCO – At first it was just some shoulder soreness in Cincinnati, then it kept him out a few games, and later landed him on the 10-day disabled list.

The injury has been more that Kris Bryant would have thought – and he even admitted it was the longest time he’s been away from the field since he was a kid. But that stretch is coming to an end on Wednesday afternoon.

Bryant has joined the Cubs in San Francisco after a two-game rehab stint with Class AA Tennessee and is in the lineup for the Cubs as the face the Giants this afternoon at 2:45 PM at AT&T Park.

Bryant will take his usual spot at third and bat third as the Cubs try to take the series in San Francisco after a 2-1 win last night. Mike Montgomery is on the mound for the visitors and will face Johnny Cueto of the Giants.

This is Bryant’s first game since leaving the lineup with the shoulder soreness on June 22nd, with the team choosing to put him on the DL and let the injury properly heal. He had a workout on July 3rd at Wrigley Field in hopes to maybe come back in the July 4th game against the Tigers, but again the team decided to wait. Instead of the series with the Reds at Wrigley Field, the Cubs opted to have Bryant rehab for two games with the Tennessee Smokes in Knoxville.

He would make two starts in Class AA, hitting a homer while driving in another RBI on Monday night, before he flew to San Francisco to join the team.

In his fourth year with the Cubs, Bryant is hitting .280 with nine homers and 36 RBIs.