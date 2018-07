Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODSTOCK, Ill. — Nine McHenry Country residents have been diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease.

The diagnoses all happened between June 7 and July 1.

Patients range in age from 46 to 82 years old and are from all over the county.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is investigating.

Legionnaires' disease comes from a bacteria usually found in fresh water environments. It's transmitted by inhaling contaminated vapor or mist.