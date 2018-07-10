× Woman found dead in Goose Island identified; case ruled homicide

CHICAGO — The woman found dead in Goose Island last week has been identified as 54-year-old Kimberly Duncan.

Police found the woman’s body in the 800 block of West Evergreen Avenue about 6:30 a.m. Thursday. She was naked with a plastic bag over her head, according to a witness. The bag was secured with a blue dog collar.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the case a homicide, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Officials said Duncan lived in the 500 block of North St. Louis Avenue.

41.906467 -87.648575