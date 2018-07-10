Thai Navy SEAL team that rescued boys posts triumphant photo

THAM LUANG CAVES, Thailand — The official who led the Thai cave rescue says the medic and three Thai navy SEAL divers who stayed with the trapped boys after they were found have left the flooded cave.

He says they are all in strong condition.

The Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page posted a picture of the team that said, “All 4 Thai Navy SEALs came out safely. Hooyah Hooyah Hooyah”

A daring rescue mission in the treacherous confines of the flooded cave in northern Thailand saved all 12 boys and their soccer coach who were trapped deep inside, ending an 18-day ordeal on Tuesday.

The leader of the operation, Chiang Rai acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn, said, “We did something nobody thought possible.”