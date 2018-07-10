WGN Producer Jeff Hoover goes Around Town with impressionist Ryan Goldsher to play "Name That Celebrity" on the streets of Chicago. The game took a turn though when Jay Chandrasekhar, an actor from Super Troopers 2, visited the show.
Super Trooper takes on “Name That Celebrity” with Producer Jeff Hoover, impressionist Ryan Goldsher
-
Around Town hit the streets to play “Name That Celebrity” with impressionist Ryan Goldsher
-
Dean talks to the cast of ‘Super Troopers 2’
-
Trooper injured in multi-car crash on Dan Ryan
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘I Feel Pretty,’ ‘Super Troopers 2,’ ‘Traffik’
-
New Jersey trooper pulls over retired cop who delivered him 27 years ago
-
-
MUST WATCH VIDEO: Walking Dead’s Ross Marquand’s Celebrity Impressions!
-
Anthony Herron discusses the new rookies in the NFL on Sports Feed
-
Substitute teacher ran ‘fight club’ during math class, police say
-
Sandwich King Jeff Mauro makes slow cooker pork sliders
-
1 dead after Nashville mall shooting; suspect in custody
-
-
Chicago-area residents share experiences of everyday racism
-
Suspect captured in slaying of Tennessee deputy after 2-day manhunt
-
Comedian Chris Farley’s family suing bike-maker Trek