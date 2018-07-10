Police investigating after 2 bodies found in North Side garage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Two bodies were found in a garage on the city's North Side Tuesday, according to officials.

Police were called to a garage in the 4100 block of North Mozart Street in the Albany Park neighborhood around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said a man, age 30 to 40, and a woman, age 30 to 40, were found unresponsive. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there are no "apparent signs of physical trauma to either victim."

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was provided.