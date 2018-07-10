Pocket-sized GPS tracker lets parents keep tabs on kids’ location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — In a world where you can use satellites to find just about anything, it was perhaps only a matter of time before GPS tracking included your own children.

Chicago company Jiobit is doing just that with their pocket-sized kid tracker.

"You can clip it to pants, shoes, a backpack, pockets...it's super lightweight so they don't even know it's there," Jiobit CMO Lindsay Slutsky said.

The $99 device works by pairing to parents' smartphones, where they receive realtime alerts about their child's location.

"I love that I can set up trusted zones and geo-ranges so if our son wanders off, we know right away," user Leva Dilyte said.

Using Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth technology, there is no distance limits whether you're tracking your kids across the street or across the world. The compact size allows Jiobit to run for a full week on one charge, and it's waterproof too.