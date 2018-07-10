New bill would legalize fireworks in Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A new bill would legalize the sale of fireworks in Illinois.

If passed, anyone over 18 could buy the type of fireworks already sold in surrounding states. Though fireworks are banned in Illinois, many people cross state lines to buy fireworks every year.

Proponents said the bill would benefit Illinois businesses and keep tax money in the state. Opponents argue the safety risk is too high.

The bill would require businesses to register with the state fire marshall before selling fireworks. It would be illegal for consumers to set off fireworks within 200 feet of a structure, car or person.