Lunchbreak: The Northman’s Tomato and Grilled Peach Salad with Cider Vinaigrette

Kevin McMullen, Executive Chef of Fountainhead and The Northman

The cure for Chicago’s scorching weather? Rosé! Chef Kevin McMullen from Fountainhead and The Northman on Chicago’s North Side is here to show us a delicious recipe to pair with rosé and its even trendier cousin, rosé cider.

The Northman

Chicago’s First Cider Pub and Bistro

4337 N. Lincoln, Chicago, IL 60618, (773) 935-2255

Hours: Monday: 4pm-12am, Tuesday – Friday: 4pm-2am, Saturday: 12pm-3am Sunday: 12pm-2am

Fountainhead

A craft beer and whiskey-focused bar and restaurant in Ravenswood.

1970 W. Montrose, Chicago, IL 60613, (773) 697-8204

Hours: Monday-Friday: 4pm-2am, Saturday: 11am-3am, Sunday: 11am-2am

Websites – fountainheadchicago.com, thenorthman.com

The Northman’s Tomato & Grilled Peach Salad with Cider Vinaigrette

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

4 small to medium heirloom tomatoes

1/4 cup solera sherry vinegar (if you can’t find, sub balsamic reduction)

2 large peaches

1/4 cup olive oil

4 cloves garlic

1 sprig thyme

1/4 tsp black pepper (toasted, and ground)

1/2 cup rosé cider

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp sugar

4 pc turmeric tuile (180g//3/4 cup sugar, 3 egg whites, 120g//1/2 cup melted butter, 120g//1/2 cup APF, 3g//.6 teaspoons turmeric, 2g//.4 teaspoons salt – mix all ingredients, spread thin and bake at 350 degrees until crispy)

1/2 cup halloumi cheese, pan seared, cut into cubes

6 basil leaves, torn into small pieces