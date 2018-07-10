Lunchbreak: The Northman’s Tomato and Grilled Peach Salad with Cider Vinaigrette

Kevin McMullen, Executive Chef of Fountainhead and The Northman
The cure for Chicago’s scorching weather? Rosé! Chef Kevin McMullen from Fountainhead and The Northman on Chicago’s North Side is here to show us a delicious recipe to pair with rosé and its even trendier cousin, rosé cider.
The Northman
Chicago’s First Cider Pub and Bistro
4337 N. Lincoln, Chicago, IL 60618, (773) 935-2255
Hours: Monday: 4pm-12am, Tuesday – Friday: 4pm-2am, Saturday: 12pm-3am Sunday: 12pm-2am
Fountainhead
A craft beer and whiskey-focused bar and restaurant in Ravenswood.
1970 W. Montrose, Chicago, IL 60613, (773) 697-8204
Hours: Monday-Friday: 4pm-2am, Saturday: 11am-3am, Sunday: 11am-2am
Facebook – @fountainheadchicago, @TheNorthmanChicago
Instagram – @fountainheadchi, @TheNorthmanChi
Twitter – fountainheadchi , TheNorthmanChi
Websites – fountainheadchicago.com, thenorthman.com
The Northman’s Tomato & Grilled Peach Salad with Cider Vinaigrette
Serves 4-6
Ingredients:
- 4 small to medium heirloom tomatoes
- 1/4 cup solera sherry vinegar (if you can’t find, sub balsamic reduction)
- 2 large peaches
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic
- 1 sprig thyme
- 1/4 tsp black pepper (toasted, and ground)
- 1/2 cup rosé cider
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1 tsp sugar
- 4 pc turmeric tuile (180g//3/4 cup sugar, 3 egg whites, 120g//1/2 cup melted butter, 120g//1/2 cup APF, 3g//.6 teaspoons turmeric, 2g//.4 teaspoons salt – mix all ingredients, spread thin and bake at 350 degrees until crispy)
- 1/2 cup halloumi cheese, pan seared, cut into cubes
- 6 basil leaves, torn into small pieces
- To make vinaigrette, roast garlic cloves in 1 tbsp, olive oil, and thyme until golden brown and fragrant. Blend roasted garlic with sherry vinegar, add rosé cider, salt, and sugar.
- Cut tomato into quarters, smaller if the tomatoes are on the larger side
- Slice the peaches into similarly-sized slivers
- Toss peaches in 1 tbsp of olive oil, add black pepper
- Grill peaches until you have nice grill marks. Remove from heat.
- Once peaches are cooled to room temp, mix peaches and tomatoes, add vinaigrette, and plate.
- Garnish the dish with seared halloumi, turmeric tuiles, and torn basil
- Serve and enjoy!