Just as he was finding his stride, White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia is back on the DL

CHICAGO – This was the outfielder the White Sox hoped they would have after an outstanding 2017 season. It was just a little bit delayed.

After missing nearly two months with a strained right hamstring, Avisail Garcia returned to the lineup and began hitting at nearly the same pace as he was the year before. While beneficial to the team on the field, it also gave the White Sox a chance to perhaps trade the outfielder to a contender after a few weeks to show off his bat.

Unfortunately for Garcia and his team, that progress has been slowed yet again due to a hamstring aliment.

Another strain on the right leg now has him back on the 10-day disabled list, made official by the team on Tuesday. During Sunday’s game against the Astros, Garcia left the game early with hamstring tightness. General Manager Rick Hahn told reporters on Tuesday that it’s a Grade 1 strain and that he could return after the All-Star Break.

It derailed what was a great return to the lineup for the outfielder, who was batting .333 since coming back to the White Sox on June 22nd, hitting eight homers along with 13 RBI. It rose his season average to .282 with nine homers and 17 RBIs. This follows Garcia’s best season in the majors in 2017, when he batted .330 with 18 homers and 80 RBIs.

Maybe he would have been able to match or top that this season, but a pesky hamstring continues to get in the way.