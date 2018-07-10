Judge appears to drop gun in courthouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHCIAGO – WGN Investigates obtained a video Tuesday that appeared to show a Cook County judge dropping a gun inside a courthouse lobby.

Judge Joseph Clapps is seen in the video wearing a white shirt and sunglasses holding his jacket in his arm.

He was walking through the lobby of the criminal courts building at 26th Street and California Avenue when a gun appears to drop to the ground.

The judge nonchalantly picked it up, put it in his front pocket and kept on walking.

EXCLUSIVE: Cook County Judge Joseph Claps placed on "non-judicial duty" and charged with misdemeanor after video appears to show him dropping a gun, then picking it up in courthouse lobby. More on @WGNNews at 4pm. @WGNInvestigates pic.twitter.com/aqnVBAAE6Y — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) July 10, 2018

A Cook County sheriff’s deputy who witnessed the incident notified superiors who reviewed videotape. The sheriff’s department says Judge Clapps has a concealed carry permit but is not authorized to carry a gun at the courthouse.

He’s now been charged with possessing a weapon on a prohibited location, a misdemeanor. The sheriff`s office says the judge was very cooperative in their investigation.

The judge was place on non-judicial duties pending an executive committee meeting.