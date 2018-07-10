Judge appears to drop gun in courthouse

CHCIAGO – WGN Investigates obtained a video Tuesday that appeared to show a Cook County judge dropping a gun inside a courthouse lobby.
Judge Joseph Clapps is seen in the video wearing a white shirt and sunglasses holding his jacket in his arm.
He was walking through the lobby of the criminal courts building at 26th Street and California Avenue when a gun appears to drop to the ground.
The judge nonchalantly picked it up, put it in his front pocket and kept on walking.
A Cook County sheriff’s deputy who witnessed the incident notified superiors who reviewed videotape. The sheriff’s department says Judge Clapps has a concealed carry permit but is not authorized to carry a gun at the courthouse.
He’s now been charged with possessing a weapon on a prohibited location, a misdemeanor. The sheriff`s office says the judge was very cooperative in their investigation.
The judge was place on non-judicial duties pending an executive committee meeting.