In studio performance from “Heartbreak Hotel”

CHICAGO (June 6, 2018) – Broadway In Chicago, the producers of HEARTBREAK HOTEL, and Authentic Brands Group

(ABG), owner of Elvis Presley Enterprises today, are delighted to announce the full casting for HEARTBREAK HOTEL, a

musical premiere that will ignite the stage of the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E. Chestnut) beginning

June 30, 2018. HEARTBREAK HOTEL follows the tender story of Elvis Presley in the early years of his career as he and Sam Phillips

create the music that will forever change their lives. As Elvis’s career skyrockets, both lifting and shattering the lives of

those he loves, a secret love story is revealed, a betrayal is discovered, and “Colonel” Tom Parker changes the course of

history, all in just 18 short months.

This brand new musical features hit songs from the King himself as well as the legends who influenced his iconic music,

with chart-toppers including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Tutti Frutti,” “That’s All Right,” “Shake, Rattle and Roll,” and, of

course, “Heartbreak Hotel.” This is where the story begins… “take a walk down lonely street.”