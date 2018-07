× Get a free Slurpee at 7-Eleven on July 11

CHICAGO — 7-Eleven is giving out free Slurpees on Wednesday to celebrate 7-Eleven Day.

You can grab a free small Slurpee between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at participating stores, while supplies last.

In addition to traditional offerings, 7-Eleven will introduce a new limited-edition flavor: Cap’n Crunch Berries.

The chain celebrates its 91st anniversary this year. It was founded in 1927.

Shout out to everyone who is ready for #7ElevenDay except for the people that picked up a Froster today. #stayloyal — 7-Eleven (@7eleven) July 10, 2018