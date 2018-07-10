Genevieve Jazz French Duo & Chicago French Market Celebrate Bastille Day

Genevieve Jazz French Duo - featuring Mary K Zaborniak, accordionist and keyboardist and Genevieve Padula, vocalist
Locals and tourists seeking a taste of France in the Second City are encouraged to take part in a FREE family friendly Bastille Day event at the Chicago French Market featuring French music by the Genevieve Jazz French Duo, a Mime and Balloon Artist for the kids, a French Cheese & Wine Class with Pastoral Artisan, Cheese, Bread & Wine, and delicious specials from French vendors including French Macarons, Duck L'Orange, Crepes, French Wines and Beer!
The Chicago French Market is located at 131 N Clinton St.
July 14 Bastille Day Event
11am-1pm, Live Music, Mime and Balloon Artist
2-3pm: Pastoral Artisan Cheese, Bread & Wine Class
Vendor Specials: 8:30am-5:30PM
instagram.com/chifrenchmarket/
facebook.com/ChicagoFrenchMarket/