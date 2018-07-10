Focus on Family: Windy City SweatOut Event for Augie’s Quest to Cure ALS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jennifer Dahl & Austin Head, Fitness Formula Club's instructors who'll be leading this weekend's Windy City SweatOut event for Augie's Quest to Cure ALS

Please join us on July 14 in Chicago for the second annual Windy City SweatOut to benefit Augie's Quest to Cure ALS. On the grounds the morning of the Windy City "SmokeOut," this special event and unique fundraiser has some special workouts featuring Fitness Formula Club's best instructors - Jennifer Dahl & Austin Head.

Event begins at 9am. 560 W Grand Avenue Chicago, IL

Register and join us for the second annual Windy City Sweatout: als.net/sweat

