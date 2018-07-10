England native Matt Bradley looks ahead to England’s World Cup semifinal on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - After Tuesday, just three countries have hopes of taking home the greatest prize in soccer. Matt Bradley is from one of the places that still is dreaming of a championship Sunday in Russia.

The CLTV and WGN floor director grew up in Manchester and is a major England soccer fan. Naturally it's been a very good tournament for the team so far, and with a win over Croatia in the semifinal on Wednesday, his team will be off to the final on Sunday to face France.

Before the big game on Wednesday, Matt joined Sports Feed to preview the game with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. He also talked about the excitement the run to the semifinal has brought to the country during his segment, and you can watch his discussion in the video above.