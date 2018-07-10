“D and Davis” return together to Sports Feed on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Typically on Sports Feed, the hosts of "The D and Davis Show" appear on the show seperately as their schedules allowed.

But Tuesday was a bit different. This time both Kenneth Davis and Demonze Spruiel were able to talk together on the show as they do every Saturday.

It's a special occasion for Sports Feed and one that was worthy of three segments of discussion with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Tuesday. From the Cubs, Sox, Bulls, and Bears, the pair discussed that with the hosts during an energetic trio of segments on CLTV.

You can watch Demonze and Kenneth's segments in the videos above or below.