Convicted sex offender working as Hancock observatory manager removed from job

CHICAGO — An operations manager for the John Hancock observatory, who is a registered sex offender and under investigation for “perv play,” has lost his job, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Christopher Colon, 38, was convicted in 2015 of possessing child pornography.

The Tribune reports Colon is under investigation for trying to arrange a free private tour of the observatory, tailored especially for fathers and sons. He was seeking other men online who were into child pornography and “perv play,” according to a federal search warrant affidavit.

According to the 45-page affidavit, he was also looking for a man willing to let his son or nephew take part in Colon’s sexual fantasies.

A Tribune reporter visited the observatory recently and found Colon still working as a manager while children were in line to take the elevator to the 94th-floor.

When the Tribune raised questions about Colon’s employment in spite of his sex offender background, the observatory took immediate steps “to remove this individual from our premises.”