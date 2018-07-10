× Chicago’s dry summer of 1988

Dear Tom,

I remember a period of drought in Chicago during the summer of 1988, ending on the day of the Cubs’ first night game on Aug. 8. Is my memory serving me correctly?

— Beth Oppenheim, Spring Grove

Dear Beth,

It is, but drought conditions did not end on Aug. 8. They persisted into autumn. Precipitation data from Midway Airport shows that from Jan. 1 through Aug. 8, 16.7 inches of precipitation fell, the 10th-driest at that station in the period from 1929 through 2017. However, it was the fourth-driest from Jan. 1 through Sept. 30, with 19.58 inches. The driest was 1934 with 15.52 inches.

Far above-normal temperatures also accompanied the 1988 drought. The period May 1 through Sept. 30 was the warmest ever at Midway Airport with 72.9 degrees (versus the normal of 69.3).