Chicago-area native killed by stray bullet in Mexico City while celebrating 1st wedding anniversary

MEXICO CITY — Police in Mexico are looking for suspects in the shooting death of an American tourist who was originally from the Chicago suburbs.

Authorities say Tatiana Mirutenko, 27, of California, was hit with a stray bullet as she reportedly was celebrating her first wedding anniversary with her husband James Hoover.

Mirutenko and Hoover were at a taqueria Saturday with two friends in the exclusive Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood of the capital when two gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on a bouncer inside the establishment, according to a statement from the Mexico City attorney general’s office.

Hoover and the couple’s friends rushed her out of the establishment, the statement said. The 46-year-old bouncer from Huixquilucan, who worked at a bar in the nearby Polanco area, was transported to a hospital.

A Bureau of Consular Affairs official confirmed Mirutenko had died and said the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City is providing assistance to her family.

“Out of respect for the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment,” the official said.

Investigators have surveillance footage of the gunmen, which shows them fleeing toward Mexico state, the statement said. Mexico state surrounds Mexico City to the east, west and north. A manhunt is underway.

Hoover and Mirutenko were reportedly celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary with three other couples and were trying to dine at as many Michelin-star restaurants as possible.

“I am missing my sister, but also my best friend,” Tatiana’s sister, Roma Muritenko, told CNN in a phone interview. “I don’t know how I’m going to survive without her, but with her memory and knowing how amazing she was to every single person that she ever came across, I will use that to incorporate into my life to be as great as she was to honor her memory.”

Hoover returned to the States on Monday night, the sister said.

Mirutenko, a Hawthorn Woods, Illinois, native, attended Clemson University, where she played Division I volleyball. She worked for a San Francisco-based biopharmaceutical company.

“Tatiana was a bright and passionate rising star on our Nektar Investor Relations team,” said Jennifer Ruddock, a spokeswoman for Nektar Therapeutics. “She was always willing to help on any project across the company and had an incredibly strong work ethic. Many throughout Nektar, and outside the company, valued her positive energy, insight and sheer enthusiasm for life.”