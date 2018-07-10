Drunken driver crashes into Blue Island library, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. — A drunken driver crashed into the Blue Island Public Library early Tuesday.

Police said the crash occurred about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday at the library at 2433 York St.

When police arrived on the scene, a woman was still inside the car. Police said alcohol was "a contributing factor" to the crash. The woman was arrested and cited.

A library worker said roughly 800 people use the south suburban library daily. It was not immediately clear whether the library would open Tuesday.