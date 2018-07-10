Bar fight trial continues for Chicago cop who killed LeGrier, Jones

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer who was the subject of a lawsuit in the fatal shooting of Quintonio LeGrier and his neighbor Bettie Jones is on trial for charges resulting from a bar fight.

Cook County prosecutors said Officer Robert Rialmo made an unprovoked attack against the two men, one of whom was seeking his jacket at closing time. The officer faces two counts of misdemeanor battery.

Rialmo’s lawyer argued Monday the officer was defending himself from “very intoxicated” aggressors when he punched two men in the face while off duty in December.

Surveillance video of the incident appears to show Rialmo shoving one man and punching another before someone brushes him back. He’s later seen apparently rushing out of the room.

Eight witnesses are expected to testify in the trial. One of them is a woman, who allegedly heard Rialmo say during the incident at he wouldn’t get arrested because he’s a cop. It’s unclear whether Rialmo will take the stand.

A trial over lawsuits stemming from Rialmo’s 2015 fatal shooting of 19-year-old LeGrier ended last month. Jurors awarded LeGrier’s family just over $1 million but contradicted their verdict, which the judge negated. Bystander 55-year-old Jones was also killed.