2 officers die within 2 days at same Chicago police station

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer has died after collapsing at the same station where another officer fatally shot himself over the weekend.

The police department says the officer was at the Calumet District police station on the city’s far South Side when she collapsed just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday. She was pronounced dead a short time later at a nearby hospital. Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says an autopsy has not yet been done, but it appears the officer died of natural causes.

On Sunday night, another officer fatally shot himself with his service weapon as he sat in his patrol car in the station parking lot. An autopsy determined that 36-year-old Brandon Krueger took his own life.

A very hard day for the CPD as we grapple with the unexpected death of a #ChicagoPolice officer who fell unconscious at work this morning. This comes two days after another tragedy where an officer took his own life after battling personal hardships. Deepest condolences to all. pic.twitter.com/CZU6glAZ5u — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) July 10, 2018

Guglielmi says grief counselors have been dispatched to the station.