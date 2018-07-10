2 drivers carjacked at gunpoint on Near West Side, police say

CHICAGO — Armed carjackers stole at least two cars on the Near West Side this month, police said.

The attacks happened about 6:50 p.m. July 3 in the 700 block of West Fulton Market, and shortly after midnight July 8 in the 800 block of West Adams Street.

In one incident, Chicago police said, a valet driver was parking a car when two armed men displayed guns, struck the driver, stole his phone and then stole the car.

In the other incident, police said, five carjackers approached a person parking a car. One of the attackers displayed a handgun before getting into the car and stealing it.

Police ask anyone with information to call 312-747-8380 and mention report Nos. JB334140 and JB340206. Police are urging residents to only park in well-lit areas and report any suspicious activity.