WGN Morning News third annual Block Party comes to Homewood

WGN MORNING NEWS TAKES ‘THE SHOW ON THE ROAD’

WITH A THIRD ANNUAL BLOCK PARTY EXTRAVAGANZA

IN HOMEWOOD ON FRIDAY, JULY 13 FROM 6-10AM

CHICAGO— July 9, 2018 – On Friday, July 13 from 6-10am, WGN Morning Newsis taking “the show on the road” for its third annual WGN Morning News Block Party Extravaganza at 2034 Ridge Road in Homewood (sponsored by United Auto Insurance).Starting at 6am, Larry Potash, Robin Baumgarten, Paul Konrad, Pat Tomasulo, Dean Richards, Ana Belaval, Marcus Leshock, Sarah Jindra, and announcer Mike Toomey will all be LIVE from right in front of La Banque Hotel.

The fun includes dunk tanks, bounce houses, and great music by Better Than Ezra, KT Tunstall and Lowdown Brass Band. Enjoy the “Block Party” parade, WGN style! Much more fun and surprises await – tune in Friday, July 13 to WGN Morning News to see it all!

WGN Morning News launched on September 6, 1994 as an hour-long morning newscast and became a critical and ratings success. Over the years, it expanded to its six-hour time slot from 4am – 10am. Why is WGN Morning News the MUST WATCH MORNING NEWS in Chicago? Check it out at WGNMorningNews.com

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news, sports and entertainment. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News app. Get local weather on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN Weather app. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Tribune Broadcasting’s classic TV network Antenna TV and WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s This TV movie network affiliate. WGN 9.4 carries TBD, bringing the world of internet video to the TV screen. WGN-TV is a Tribune Broadcasting station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com