Washington Post Economics Correspondent Heather Long discusses the June jobs report.
Washington Post reporter discusses June jobs report
-
Charles Krauthammer, famed conservative columnist, dead at 68
-
Tom Brokaw ‘hurt and unmoored’ by sex harassment allegations
-
1,800 Chicago area Carson’s employees will soon be laid off
-
Democrats ask FBI, Justice Department to investigate Scott Pruitt
-
Sarah Sanders, Raj Shah preparing to leave White House, CBS reports
-
-
Unemployment rate matches lowest point in half a century
-
Trump says US and North Korea still in talks about summit: ‘Everybody plays games’
-
Chicago theater renovation project could receive $9M in city subsidies
-
BuzzFeed reporter discusses new reports of sex abuse and assault allegations against R.Kelly
-
Producer, musician Richard Swift of Black Keys, The Shins dies at age 41
-
-
US says immigrant dies of ‘apparent suicide’ in Texas jail
-
Minimum wage won’t let you afford a 2-bedroom rental anywhere in the country, report says
-
Charles Krauthammer says he has ‘only a few weeks left to live’