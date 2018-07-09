Tyler Perry gifts Tiffany Haddish a new Tesla

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tyler Perry went well beyond the tradition of presenting cast members gifts after shooting a movie together.

The famed director gifted Tiffany Haddish a new Tesla Model X SUV following the completion of their upcoming movie,"Nobody's Fool."

Haddish shared the surprise on Instagram.

She wrote, "So I got this message from my friend and Big Brother @tylerperry a week ago. When I tell you I cried so hard. I almost couldn’t believe it. 1st off a man has never bought me a car out right. I have always had to make payments."

Haddish's Instagram message continued, "This was just out the kindness of his heart And probably tired of me talking about it all the time and I didn’t have to do anything for it but a Great job in our New Movie Nobody’s Fool. Thank God for kind people that want to spread happiness. I am now on my way to see if this is Really! Cause I am still waiting on the one @theellenshow said they would let me use for a week. #SheReady #Tesla #Nobody'sFool #thelastblackunicorn"

In a video message, Perry told the comedian/actor, "I know you’ve been talking about [getting a new Tesla] for a long time, I was trying to talk you into going and get it, I tried talking you into calling the dealership, have them bring the car to you — you were like, ‘I don’t have time, I don’t have time’ — but I know what the real deal is: The real deal is, you've got to be OK with spending a little bit of money. So I wanted to gift this to you and say you deserve it and I’m excited for you.”

Perry then revealed the SUV he purchased for her. He shared a photo of it with a giant red bow. "It's all yours, here in L.A., waiting for you."

The estimated cost of the vehicle is about $80,000.