BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — A Buffalo Grove man died in a tragic accident while vacationing in the Grand Canyon.

24-year-old Andrey Privin fell more than 500 feet at the South Rim of the canyon on July 3rd.

He had worked as a patient care technician at Highland Park hospital.

After passing his boards, the hospital hired him as staff nurse. He was due to start the job Monday.

A memorial service is set for Tuesday.