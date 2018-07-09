Bar fight trial begins for Chicago officer involved in fatal shooting of LeGrier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Chicago police officer involved in a controversial deadly shooting goes on trial today for a bar fight.

Officer Robert Rialmo is accused of having an altercation with two men while off-duty last December at Moretti's restaurant in Edison Park.

Surveillance video of the incident appears to show Rialmo shoving one man and punching another before someone brushes him back. He's later seen apparently rushing out of the room.

Rialmo is facing two counts of misdemeanor battery. A theft charge was recently dropped.

The trial gets underway at 9 a.m. Monday.

Rialmo shot and killed 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier and Bettie Jones in Dec. 2015, as he was responding to a domestic disturbance call.

The judge presiding over the wrongful death lawsuit of LeGrier reversed a jury finding in favor of the teen's family last month.

The full police board still must decide if he should be fired.