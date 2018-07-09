Rachel Mae Smith, author of Hello Color: 25 Bright Ideas for DIY Decor

WALL ART WORKSHOP with Rachel Mae Smith

Instagram Wall Art

Though my love for Instagram runs deep, one thing I really miss is having physical copies of my photos. If you’re like me—sick of having to scroll to find your favorite moments—then it’s time to get your memories off your phone and into your home! What better way to display them than by turning them into wall art. This project is amazingly easy and can be done for under thirty bucks!

If you don’t have a printer, some websites will print your photos at a 4-by-4-inch size (see Resources, page 165, for

suggestions). If you have no access to a saw to cut your wooden blocks, look online (e.g., Etsy) for pieces already cut. The dimensions can differ from those suggested here; just make sure the photos and wooden blocks are the same size.

MATERIALS

4-inch-square photo prints

4-inch-square wooden blocks,

about 1/2″ thick

Metal picture hangers, picture

hooks with nails and hammer, or

removable hook-and-loop strips

(optional)

Acrylic paint

Paintbrush

Paper plate or paint palette

Mod Podge

INSTRUCTIONS

If you plan to hang your blocks with nails, then first attach hangers to the backs of the blocks using the accompanying hardware (usually metal saw-tooth hangers come with small nails or screws). However, I recommend using removable hook-and-loop strips. They won’t hurt walls, which is great if you’re renting, and the art will hang flat. Or skip the hanging stage altogether! If the block is at least 1/2 inch thick, it will stand perfectly on its own.

Paint the edges of the wooden blocks. Don’t worry if you get paint on the front and back since the back will face the wall and the photo will cover the front. Let dry.

Affix the photo to the block: Make sure your hands are clean so that you don’t get fingerprints or smudges on your photo, then apply a thin layer of Mod Podge to the block and carefully place your photo on top. When the photo is in the desired position, lay the block flat to dry.

Using the picture hooks or hook-and-loop strips, hang the blocks on your wall in a grid, geometric or freeform shape, or any way you like. Sit back and admire!

Wooden Hanger Makeover

Clothing aside, your closet may not seem like a place for color, but think again! Create gorgeous

patterned hangers in minutes without being an artist or even making a mess. The trick? Temporary

tattoos! That’s right—they’re not just for kids (or for skin!). They may seem like a simple detail, but it’s

one that will make you smile on the days you decide to skip the sweatpants and dress up instead.

I found wooden hangers at Ikea and temporary tattoos online at Tattly (the designs shown opposite and on

page 134 are by Helen Dealtry). You can also make your own by printing with an ink-jet printer on tattoo

paper. Try applying the tattoos to other surfaces like vases, ornaments, planters, and more!

Materials

Wooden hangers

Temporary tattoos

Scissors

Sponge

Towel

Mod Podge

Brush

Instructions

If needed, use scissors to trim your tattoo to fit the hanger. Peel the plastic off the front of the design and place it facedown on your hanger, so the white paper back is facing you.

Apply pressure with a damp sponge for about 30 seconds. Slowly lift the paper to reveal the tattoo. Lightly dab off excess water with a towel and leave your hanger to air-dry. Repeat with remaining hangers.

Seal the designs by brushing on a layer of Mod Podge and let dry. You’re all done!

Pom-Pom Votive Candle Holder

There’s no doubt about it—pom-poms make just about anything more adorable. These cute dots of

color can embellish most, if not all, surfaces. What’s even better is that the mini versions come pre-made,

which means your crafting time for this project is instantly cut in half! In five minutes or less you can

put together these whimsical candle holders. Make one to keep on your dresser, or create a dozen and

use as a centerpiece. I have a feeling that once you start gluing, it’ll be hard to stop. Plus this project is

so easy, it’s nearly impossible to mess up!

Materials

Glass votive candle holders

Mini pom-poms

Hot-glue gun

Tea light candles

Instructions

Dab glue onto the back of your pom-pom and position it on the votive. You’ll want to work about 1/2 inch or more from the top of the candle to avoid contact with flames. You really don’t need much glue, since you want to avoid excess peeking out the side of your pom.