New Orleans family has son’s body displayed in front of TV at wake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS – Renard Matthews was killed in New Orleans two weeks ago. He was only 18-years-old.

While the tragedy of losing him so young weighs heavy on his family, they chose to have his body prepared for Sunday afternoon's wake in a way that they want to remember him, according to WGNO.

At the Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home in Treme, Matthews was sitting in a chair, video game controller in hand, surrounded by his favorite snacks, and his beloved Boston Celtics on the television screen.

Matthew's mother Temeka says her son was a bit of a homebody, who only recently started to venture out to walk the dog she'd recently gotten him.

Temeka also said that her son was a big fan of Celtics guard Kyrie Irving.

Family and friends gathered for Sunday's wake.

Renard Matthews will be buried Tuesday.