A docu-series set to air on the STARZ network explores the state of race, culture and education at Oak Park River Forest High School.

"America to Me" comes from Steve James, the Oscar-nominated director of "Hoop Dreams." James spent a year at OPRF talking with students and teachers.

The 10-part series premieres on STARZ, Aug. 26.

Watch the full trailer below: