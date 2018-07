A man was shot as he escaped two men who tried to hijack his car on the South Side.

It happened Sunday evening near 87th and King Dr. in the Chatham neighborhood.

The man, in his 50’s, was stopped for a red light, when the two men walked up and demanded his car; when he drove off, they opened fire and hit him in the leg.

He drove himself to the hospital; his injuries are not life-threatening.

The shooters haven’t been caught.