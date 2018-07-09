Lunchbreak: SPAM Monkey Bread

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jim Cutler of Illinois, Local and National Winner of SPAM Recipe Contest, Great American SPAM Championship

Event:

SPAM Recipe Contest at Illinois State Fair Tuesday, August 14, 3 p.m.

Illinois State Fair (Runs Aug. 10-20) in Springfield

https://www2.illinois.gov/statefair/Pages/default.aspx

Recipe:

SPAM® Monkey Bread

1 (12 ounce) can SPAM® with Real HORMEL® Bacon

2 (16.3 ounce) cans refrigerated butter flavored biscuits

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

3/4 cup butter

2 tablespoons honey

1 cup brown sugar

2 1/2 tablespoons maple flavored bourbon*

(*or 2 1/2 tablespoons bourbon + 1 teaspoon maple syrup)

10-inch tube pan

Cooking spray

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Thoroughly grease a 10-inch fluted tube pan with cooking spray. Dice the SPAM® product into 1/4-inch cubes. In a skillet, brown SPAM® product over medium heat until crisp. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to cool. Meanwhile, cut each biscuit into 8 pieces. Combine sugar and cinnamon in a large plastic bag. Add biscuit pieces in small batches, seal and shake until pieces are evenly coated. Layer 1/3 of the diced SPAM® product into pan. Layer half the sugared biscuit pieces on top, then sprinkle with 1/3 more of SPAM® product. Top with remaining biscuit pieces and remaining SPAM® product; set aside. In a small pot, melt butter over medium-low heat and continue cooking until browned, about 5 minutes. Whisk in brown sugar, honey, and bourbon until smooth. Pour evenly over biscuits. Bake 30 - 35 minutes or until biscuits are cooked through. Allow bread to cool slightly, then flip over onto baking sheet or platter and serve immediately. Serves 6-8.

--Great American SPAM® Championship, Jim Cutler, 1st Place 2017 Illinois State Fair, 2018 Grand-Prize Winner

SPAM Monkey Bread