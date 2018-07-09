Lighthouse on Mag Mile reflect artists’ personal journey with disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Summer crowds on Michigan Avenue have probably noticed the lighthouses dotting the sidewalks. Every one of them was designed by an artist with a disability. The lighthouses are their personal expression of how disabilities have affected them and their place in the world.

"I just want people to know that no matter what they've been through, or are going through, that you're not alone,” said artist Christine Metoyer.

It was the social service organization The Chicago Lighthouse that made these beacons of light come alive downtown this summer by putting out the call for artists. For 112 years, The Chicago Lighthouse has worked tirelessly to serve the blind, those with disabilities, the visually impaired and U.S. Veterans.

You can catch the Mag Mile Lighthouse sculptures through August 11th.