Illinois residents can now register to vote at DMV

CHICAGO — The first part of Illinois’ landmark automatic voter registration law goes into effect today.

The law allows people to register to vote on the spot when they visit a DMV to update their license or state ID.

Residents will have their names checked against the state’s voter rolls to see if their registration is up-to-date.

If their name is not on the file or the information is inaccurate, the DMV will ask eligible voters if they would like to update their voter registration.

Voting rights advocates say the law could encourage more eligible voters to go to the polls.