× Former Bears QB Jay Cutler grabs the spotlight in “Very Cavallari” debut

CHICAGO – During his time in Chicago, he created a number of “memes” with his statements and, more often, his facial expressions.

Many remember those as much as Jay Cutler’s time on the field with the Bears from 2009-2016, often giving the impression to others that he wasn’t interested or was irreverent to the situation.

Fans debated if that attitude was the true Cutler or just a bit of an act. But in his post football career, Jay put on quite relaxed display in his debut in his wife Kristin’s new reality show “Very Cavallari.”

Don't look Jay in the eye or he might steal your soul 🙈 🤣#VeryCavallari pic.twitter.com/heTOy5WFgh — Very Cavallari (@verycavallari) July 1, 2018

In the first episode on the “E!” network, it was Cutler who stole the show with a number of memorable moments throughout the program with Cavallari and a few of her friends that dropped by their Nashville mansion.

Who knows if Jay is 100% done with football 🤷 But he better be 100% ready for boss babe @KristinCav! 💪 #VeryCavallari https://t.co/nWDZbtAbAJ pic.twitter.com/zZROyv40Kb — Very Cavallari (@verycavallari) July 3, 2018

Jay Cutler is a gift to this earth pic.twitter.com/Yq5Yv2VeP7 — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) July 9, 2018

But the best line of the night may have come when Cavallari asked Cutler about his upcoming plans for the future, now that he’s likely retired from the NFL after spending the 2017 season with the Miami Dolphins.

“I’m not really looking to do a lot of work right now. I’m looking to do the exact opposite of that,” said Cutler when asked by his wife what his plans for the rest of this life.

Yes, line has already been made into a meme.

When you're told to get back to work… #VeryCavallari pic.twitter.com/2xwv0sGypX — Very Cavallari (@verycavallari) July 9, 2018

So let the fun continue with Mr. Cutler as his new role as a reality show star grows.