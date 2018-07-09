FeedonThis: Guess Who’s Back!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Somehow, someway, there is always a way to find something great for Social Fodder with Jay.

It happened again on Monday, thanks to former Bears' quarterback Cutler's participation in his wife's new reality show "Very Cavallari." He was short, sometimes dismissive, and was intent on not working during his appearances on the "E!" show.

Some of the best of that were part of the Fodder on Sports Feed Monday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. It's also part of #FeedonThis which you can see in the video above.

Man Crush Monday featured a pair of All-Stars, but each coming from different levels in different sports.

Watch Jarrett and Josh's pick in the video above.

It appears that Zach LaVine is a #MCM pick of the Bulls - especially after matching a $78 million offer for the guard's services.

Josh and Jarrett discussed the move by the team in the video above.