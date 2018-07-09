Family displaced after massive Back of the Yards fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A massive fire overnight engulfed three structures in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. Monday at a vacant building in the 5300 block of South Wood. The fire caused the roof to collapse.

The fire spread to two neighboring homes, but only one was occupied with a family of three adults, two kids -- ages 14 and 3-years-old -- and a dog. The family is currently displaced and being assisted by the Red Cross.

No one was injured.

Firefighters say the reason the fire spread so quickly was they had a hard time tapping into the fire hydrants.