Cubs Game Notes For Friday @ San Francisco

* The San Francisco Giants split a series with the Cardinals at AT&T Park, improving to 12 games over .500 at home this season. They have won their last four home series with the Cubs despite dropping the first game in each series.

* The Chicago Cubs finished their homestand at 7-1 after taking two of three from the Reds. The Cubs have gone 4-9 on the road dating back to June 12 with their pitching staff posting a 5.42 road ERA over that stretch, fourth-highest in MLB.

* Jayson Heyward is slashing .397/.479/.746 with six home runs and 14 runs batted in in his 19 career games at AT&T Park. However, he has not had an extra-base hit in San Francisco since August of 2015 when he was with the Cardinals.

* Andrew Suarez (LHP) has gone at least 5.0 innings and allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his last five starts. Since his start on June 13, his 2.10 ERA ranks second among rookies who have pitched 20 innings over that stretch (Freddy Peralta – 1.50)

* Kyle Hendricks (RHP) earned the win with a seven-inning, two-hit, one-earned-run performance against the Giants on May 25. His career opponent batting average against when facing the Giants is the second lowest among active pitchers who have thrown at least 35 frames.

* Andrew McCutchen has a career .301/.402/.499 slash line against the Cubs. He is one of only two active players with 600 at-bats against Chicago to have an average over .300 and OBP over .400 (Joey Votto – .306/.419).