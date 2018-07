BATAVIA, Ill. — Emergency crews are on the scene at Fermilab in Batavia responding to a reported haz-mat situation.

According to the Fermilab website, a 400 gallon tank that held sulfuric acid developed a leak around 2:30 p.m.

Why are firetrucks onsite at Fermilab? A tank of sulfuric acid onsite for water treatment has a slow leak, and we have asked local fire departments to assist and monitor the situation. There are no injuries and no risk to neighbors. https://t.co/BwSlr2cbJp — Fermilab (@Fermilab) July 9, 2018

The sulfuric acid was for water treatment and was slowly leaking in the Central Utility Building.

Fermilab fire department and local fire departments are working to contain the leak.

