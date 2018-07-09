× Cracked windshield causes Tokyo-bound American Airlines flight to return to O’Hare

CHICAGO — A cracked windshield on an American Airlines flight caused a Tokyo-bound plane to return to O’Hare International Airport Monday afternoon.

Flight 153, a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, was carrying 164 passengers and 13 crew members on Monday.

An American Airlines spokesperson said the maintenance team will evaluate the aircraft and will work to get the customers to their destination as quickly and safely as they can.

No further information was available.