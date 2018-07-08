× Why do some hurricanes move slowly?

Dear Tom,

What causes some hurricanes to move slowly?

— Carl Casir

Dear Carl,

A recent study by James Kossin of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirms that hurricanes are moving more slowly. Worldwide, there has been a 10 percent reduction in the speed of hurricanes between 1949 and 2016, and in the North Atlantic Ocean hurricanes have slowed by 20 percent, especially once they have made landfall.

“Every one of the hazards that we know tropical cyclones carry with them, all of them are just going to stick around longer,” Kossin says. It’s probably the result of global warming. The difference in temperature and air pressure between the tropics and poles is reduced, slowing the winds that move tropical cyclones and hurricanes.