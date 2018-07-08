Sunday Brunch: Lobster Roll Sandwich

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Evan Sumrell, the executive chef from One Fifty One Kitchen in Elmhurst stopped by WGN to share how to make a Lobster Roll Sandwich.

The bar’s Lobster Festival runs from July 9 until July 16.

One Fifty One Kitchen | Bar

151 N. York Rd., Elmhurst, Il 60126

331-979-7198

www.151elmhurst.com

Lobster Roll

Serves 1

Ingredients:

1 - New England Style Roll

100g - Cooked Lobster Meat

20g – Aioli

5g - Lemon Juice

Pinch Salt

5g - Terragon

Pinch Paprika on top of lobster roll

Guests can purchase their Maine Lobster fresh from Supreme Lobster, located in Villa Park at 220 E. North Ave.

1. Butter and toast both sides of bun.

2. Boil Salt Water

3. Drop whole lobster in (10 mins)(Will have a cook one ready to go as well)

4. Break down lobster (40 secs) (This is what will be the learning opportunity and his main feature of

the segment)

2. Combine aioli, lobster, salt, lemon juice, tarragon in mixing bowl.

3. Taste for correct acidity and salt, adjust if needed.

4. Stuff mixture inside toasted roll.

5. Top with paprika.

6. Serve with your favorite potato chips.