Paul M. Banks returns to Sports Feed to talk World Cup and College Football

CHICAGO - Going on around a month, the World Cup is finally getting to the point where a champion will be crowned.

The field of 32 was cut to 16 after group play, and now the eliminations have the biggest soccer tournament on the planet down to just four teams. Belgium, Croatia, England, and France are still alive in hopes of winning the World Cup, a group that many wouldn't have picked when play began in Russia back in mid-June.

Paul M. Banks of TheSportsBank.net discussed what he's seen out of the tournament and it's impact on fans in the United State on Sports Feed Sunday with Jarrett Payton. Along with soccer, he also took sometime to talk about some local College Football teams as training camps get closer and closer.

You can watch Paul's discussion on Sunday's show in the video above or below.