Dry, tranquil weather may turn wetter later this week
-
Year’s hottest weather arrives for Memorial Day weekend including the highest May temps in 6 years; Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto to help lock the heat in place into next week
-
Dry period to arrive by midweek as weather pattern shifts
-
Area stays in unsettled weather pattern to start the week
-
Chicagoans face cold, February-level temps running 15 to 20-degrees below early April norms into Tuesday; next week to feature the full range of finicky spring weather—from possible sticking snow early to late week 60s
-
Cooler weather on the way—city’s rainy pattern to continue
-
-
May begins amid July-level temps; powerful “SSW” winds—at times 40 mph—contribute to fire risk; severe Plains weather creeping east—1 to 2.4” thundery rains possible here by Friday
-
Chicago’s weather history is clear; Warmth to visit more frequently in the weeks ahead—cool surges Wednesday & Friday to precede first 80-degree temp in 6 months Monday
-
Heat & humidity resurge—90s back for the 4th; more 90s on books here than in 69% of past warm seasons; severe weather/ torrential downpours Plains/North Woods; isolated storms here
-
Rain possible later in week, warmer temps on the way
-
Upper 80s on the way later in week
-
-
Next round of thunderstorms likely tonight into Sunday morning
-
Springtime weather arrives, likely ending 2017-18 snow season
-
2nd wave of Wednesday storms rake the area with some 60+ mph gusts, downpours and hail; quieter weather Thursday—but a huge pressure spread builds across the Midwest Friday/Saturday laying the foundation for strong, chilly “ENE” winds and spells of rain